Taurus: You may face multiple tensions and disagreements today, which could leave you feeling irritated and uneasy. Your financial situation might not be very strong, making it hard to save money. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it could cheer them up and strengthen your bond. Romance will be in the air today, as your heart beats in sync with your partner's. Be alert while interacting with important people—you might come across a useful piece of advice. You’ll tap into your hidden talents and make the most of the day. If things haven't been great between you and your spouse lately, today could bring unexpected joy and fun in your relationship. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, try using alum to clean your teeth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.