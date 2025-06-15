Taurus: Shake off the negativity that’s holding you back and slowing your progress. Be cautious before investing in any schemes today—double-check the details. A family gathering may help you make new friends, but choose your connections wisely. True friends are like valuable treasures worth keeping. Try to communicate gently with your partner to avoid misunderstandings. Things are going smoothly at work, making this a good time to reflect on your strengths and future goals. Your spouse may bring back the charm of your early romantic days today. Remedy: Improve your financial luck by sharing food with elderly Brahmins.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.