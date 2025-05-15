Taurus: You’ll feel confident and full of energy today. However, you may end up spending money on various things, so it’s important to create a proper budget to avoid financial stress. Be careful not to share any personal or confidential information. Your partner will make you feel truly special today—enjoy these loving moments. Meeting and interacting with influential people could inspire you with new ideas and plans. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will bring satisfying results. It’s a day filled with love, affection, and romance with your spouse. Remedy: Feed green fodder to cows to help strengthen family relationships.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm.