Taurus: Work and home pressures may make you feel more short-tempered today. You might need to dip into your long-term savings, which could dampen your mood due to the expenses. However, an invitation to your child's award function will bring joy, as you'll feel proud seeing them meet your expectations. Your love life remains strong, and no one can come between you and your partner. Your creative efforts will impress those around you, earning you significant praise. After a long time of being busy, you'll finally get some time to yourself, though household chores may take up much of it. By the evening, you'll enjoy one of the best moments with your spouse. Remedy: Water your money plant for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.