Taurus: Be mindful of others’ feelings when passing judgments. A wrong decision today could hurt them and also cause you mental stress. Financial worries may trouble you, so it’s wise to consult a trusted confidant for guidance. Social gatherings will give you a good chance to strengthen ties with influential people. On the personal front, love is in the air—just embrace the joy it brings. At work, admitting your mistake will work in your favour, but also take time to analyze how you can improve. If you’ve wronged someone, offer an apology. Remember, everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. You may feel your partner isn’t giving you enough time, prompting an open conversation about your concerns. Still, expect a pleasant surprise today, as your beloved shows a wonderful side you hadn’t noticed before. Remedy: Practice Surya Namaskar (twelve Sun Salutations) in the early morning sunlight for good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.