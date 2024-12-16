Taurus: Work pressure and disagreements at home may cause some stress today. Tap into your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. Friends and family will offer their support and affection, helping you navigate the day. Love will dominate your emotions, although an old issue could spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. Avoid blending work with personal matters to maintain balance. The morning might feel a bit exhausting, but as the day progresses, things will take a positive turn. By evening, you’ll carve out some personal time, which you can spend connecting with someone close to you. Today, you’ll leave behind past sorrows in your married life and embrace the beauty of the present. Remedy: Allow plenty of sunlight into your home to enjoy better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.