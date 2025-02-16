Taurus: Engaging in fitness and weight loss programs will help you achieve better health. Financial improvements will enable you to clear long-pending dues and bills. A long-awaited message from a distant relative will bring good news, especially for you and your family. Planning a picnic or outing can add joy to your love life. However, partnership projects may bring more challenges than benefits, leaving you frustrated for letting someone take advantage of you. You may plan to leave work early to spend time with your spouse, but heavy traffic could hinder your efforts. Fortunately, your partner will make you feel that true happiness exists in the present moment. Remedy: Circumambulating a Peepal tree 11 times and placing a Nag Devta idol at its roots will enhance your business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.