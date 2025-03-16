Taurus: You will find joy in moments of leisure today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. While you will manage to settle the dues, it could lead to financial strain, so it’s best to avoid borrowing in the future. Household responsibilities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Be mindful of your emotions, as you may be deeply affected by your partner’s words—stay calm and avoid actions that might escalate tensions. Some will see progress in their careers, with quick problem-solving skills earning them recognition. Challenges in your marriage may arise, requiring patience and understanding. Remedy: Incorporate spices (garam masala), dry fruits, and jaggery in your daily meals in moderation to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.