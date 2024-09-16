Taurus: Blood pressure patients should take extra precautions when travelling in crowded buses to protect their health. You understand the value of money well, and the savings you make today will prove useful in the future, helping you avoid major financial difficulties. Your children will assist with household tasks, lightening your load. Love and romance will keep your spirits high. Focus on your work and try to avoid getting into emotional confrontations. While spending time alone can be good, you may feel anxious about something on your mind. It's a good idea to seek advice from someone experienced and share your concerns. Your spouse may be in a particularly romantic mood today. Remedy: For excellent health and to stay disease-free, drink water stored in copper vessels.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 to 3:50 pm.