Taurus: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed. Small-scale business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones today, leading to financial gains. Your cheerful and loving nature will spread joy to those around you. Let go of minor misunderstandings in your love life to maintain harmony. Joint ventures initiated today have the potential for long-term success, though you may face resistance from partners. With favourable planetary influences, you will find many reasons to be happy today. Your life partner will make special efforts to bring you joy and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Share cashew-based sweets with children to enhance success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm and 4:30 p.m.