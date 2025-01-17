Taurus: You are set to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. It’s a great opportunity to learn how to save and use money wisely. Avoid arguments with those you live with; any conflicts should be resolved peacefully. Bring meaning to your life by spreading joy and letting go of past mistakes. Focus your energy on important tasks today instead of procrastinating. By the end of the day, you’ll cherish the feeling of a happy married life. However, if you keep delaying key activities, you may regret wasting the day. Take action while you can. Remedy: To foster love and harmony within your family, donate items associated with the Moon, such as rice, sugar, or milk, to religious organizations or institutions.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.