Taurus: Your friends will be supportive today and help lift your spirits. Financial worries may ease as your parents step in with their support. Be kind and open-minded while handling personal matters, but choose your words carefully to avoid hurting those who care about you. A new romantic connection may begin for some, bringing joy and positivity into life. Try to learn new methods to boost your work efficiency—your unique approach will catch the attention of those around you. You’ll have some free time today, which you can enjoy by chatting with the younger members of your family. Your spouse will admire you and express their love, bringing warmth back into your relationship. Remedy: Respect and treat women kindly to bring happiness into family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.