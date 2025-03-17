Taurus: Outdoor sports will attract you, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. You understand the value of money, and the savings you make today will help you navigate future challenges. It’s a great day to plan something fun and exciting with friends. However, your partner may want to express their thoughts rather than listen to you, which could leave you feeling upset. Work will go smoothly, and you might get a chance to leave the office early. Use this opportunity to enjoy a picnic or an outing with your family. However, family conflicts may impact your married life. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3.15 pm.