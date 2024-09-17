Taurus: Your charming personality will draw attention. Financial improvements are on the way, but your parents' health may need extra care. Romance will be on your mind when you meet your partner. It’s a good day for fun and entertainment, but if you're working, be cautious in your business dealings. Those born under this zodiac sign will have plenty of personal time today, perfect for fulfilling your desires, reading a book, or enjoying your favourite music. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to make you feel truly happy. Remedy: To strengthen family bonds, bury five yellow flowers near a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.