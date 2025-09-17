Taurus: Leave work early today and spend time doing what truly makes you happy. Seeking financial advice from your elders can prove valuable and help you manage your savings better. Children may demand attention, but they will also fill your day with joy. Romance is set to blossom as your love deepens—your day may start with your partner’s smile and end with dreams of each other. At work, colleagues will admire and support you. However, be careful not to waste time on unimportant things, as ignoring key responsibilities could cost you. A delightful evening with your spouse is likely to make the day memorable. Remedy: Family harmony will grow if you distribute kheer (sweet rice dish) among underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.