Taurus: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and stress in your life. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes to keep them away permanently. Use the day to discuss finances with your spouse and plan for a secure future. However, some friends may disappoint you when you need them the most. Romance is in the air, and the day promises excitement. You will perform exceptionally well and leave a strong impression. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. Be cautious, though, as suspicion in your relationship could escalate into a major conflict. Remedy: Wear a gold chain that touches your abdomen to promote good health and harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: After 2 pm.