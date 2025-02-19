Taurus: Fear can overshadow your happiness, but remember that it stems from your own thoughts and imagination. It diminishes spontaneity, dulls the joy of life, and hampers efficiency—so it's best to overcome it before it takes control. Believe in yourself, and you will find ways to earn money, even without external help. Shopping with your spouse will be an enjoyable experience and will strengthen your bond. A delightful surprise awaits as your beloved gifts you something special. Increased responsibilities at work seem likely. Take some time to reflect on yourself today—if you feel lost, self-evaluation will help you regain clarity. Your spouse will make an effort to do something truly special for you. Remedy: Keep the central area of your home clean to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 pm and 4:00 pm.