Taurus: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you feeling relaxed and joyful today. You'll realize the value of past investments, as they may yield profitable returns now. Support your wife with household tasks to lighten her workload and foster a sense of togetherness and happiness. Take time to understand your partner's emotions and feelings. This is an ideal day to test out new ideas and bring them to life. While men and women may seem worlds apart, today is a day when harmony and understanding can bridge the gap. Avoid oversleeping, as it might leave you feeling sluggish—stay active to maintain your energy levels. Remedy: Experience the divine by helping someone with a disability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.