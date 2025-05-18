Taurus: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you feel calm and relaxed today. You’re likely to have a good amount of money in hand, which will also bring peace of mind. Consider visiting friends who might need your support. Love will be on your mind, especially if you get to spend time with your partner. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend a job interview. You may also enjoy a visit to a park or shopping mall with the younger members of your family. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected to your spouse and realize the promises made in your marriage hold true—your partner truly is your soulmate. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, use saffron moderately in your food.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.