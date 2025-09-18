Taurus: No need to worry about your health today, as people around you will keep your morale high. You are likely to gain from commissions, dividends, or royalties. Social gatherings may bring you in touch with influential people. Take time to understand your beloved’s feelings. At work, you may have the upper hand in everything, and your magnetic, outgoing personality will put you in the spotlight. Your partner might do something unexpectedly wonderful that will leave a lasting memory. Remedy: Keep a bowl filled with a mixture of milk, water, and sugar near your bedside at night. The next morning, pour it at the root of a tree near your home for prosperity in business and stability in work-life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.