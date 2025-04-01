Taurus: Spending quality time with your children can help relieve stress, as their presence has a healing effect. Children possess deep spiritual and emotional strength, and being around them will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Those engaged in international business may see financial gains today. Some of you might consider purchasing jewelry or a home appliance. You will also realize that your partner’s love for you is truly eternal. To excel at work, embrace new technologies and stay updated with the latest trends. Avoid repeating outdated routines, as it only leads to wasted time. This day promises to be one of the most intimate and cherished moments of your married life. Remedy: For great success in your professional life, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: "Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha."

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.