Taurus: Your confidence and energy will be at their peak today. However, the Moon’s influence may lead to unnecessary spending. If you want to save money, consider discussing financial plans with your spouse or parents. The cheerful mood of family members will create a warm and lively atmosphere at home. Take this opportunity to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. Be mindful of your words while speaking with family members, as misunderstandings could lead to unnecessary arguments, draining your time and energy. Your love life will take a joyful turn when your spouse sets aside past disagreements and embraces you with affection. A family member may confide in you about a love-related issue—listen attentively and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by giving, gifting, or using fragrant items such as perfume, incense sticks, and camphor.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.