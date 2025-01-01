Taurus: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary or unrealistic thoughts; instead, channel it in a productive direction. If you're married, pay close attention to your children's health today, as there may be a risk of illness that could lead to significant medical expenses. Spending time with relatives will prove beneficial. For those immersed in love, the day promises moments of deep connection that will overshadow all else. However, you might feel frustrated with subordinates who fail to meet your expectations at work. Favourable planetary influences will give you many reasons to feel happy and content. Your life partner will show extra care and affection toward you today. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, offer a whole bulb of garlic and an onion to flowing or running water.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.