Taurus: An evening at the movie theater or a cozy dinner with your spouse will leave you feeling relaxed and content. Financial investments made in the past are likely to bring rewarding returns today. Support from relatives will help ease the worries weighing on your mind. Be mindful of your attire, as wearing something your partner dislikes may unintentionally upset them. Handle important communications with care to avoid misunderstandings. Though your plans for the day might be disrupted by your spouse’s urgent commitments, you’ll eventually see it as a blessing in disguise. While traveling by metro, you may cross paths with someone from the opposite sex who piques your interest. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by offering help and support to visually impaired individuals.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 12.05 pm to 2 pm.