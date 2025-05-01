Taurus: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will keep you happy and relaxed today. With the support of a close friend, some businesspeople may earn good profits, which could help solve several problems. If you're planning a party, be sure to invite your closest friends—it will be a joyful event, filled with encouragement and good vibes. You might also prevent someone from going through heartbreak today. At work, things will pick up pace as both colleagues and seniors support you fully. You may also receive valuable advice from a spiritual leader or an elder. However, be careful—outsiders interfering in your personal matters could create problems in your married life. Remedy: Make your love life more exciting by gifting white flowers like roses, carnations, or jasmine to your partner.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 pm to 2:30 pm.