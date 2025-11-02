Taurus: Recent events may leave you feeling unsettled, but meditation and yoga can provide spiritual and physical benefits. Money-related stress might arise if your salary is delayed, but friends will offer support if needed. Personal matters are manageable. Make the most of your free time, and enjoy romantic moments with your partner. It's a day to appreciate life and be grateful for what you have. Remedy: For financial gain, turn off the gas-burner at night using milk.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.