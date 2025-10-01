Taurus: A friend may introduce you to someone special today, leaving a lasting impact on your thoughts and outlook. An old investment is likely to bring profitable returns, reminding you of the value of wise financial planning. Be patient and understanding with children or those less experienced than you, as your guidance will mean a lot to them. A sudden romantic encounter could take you by surprise. However, the day may feel hectic, with unfinished tasks keeping you on your toes. In such moments, you may crave solitude, and spending quiet time alone will actually prove refreshing. Be mindful not to take your partner for granted, as it could spark unnecessary disagreements. Remedy: Donate red clothing to the needy for growth and progress in your career and business life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.