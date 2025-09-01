Taurus: Your health will remain good today. Real estate investments may bring profitable returns. However, be cautious—someone you trust might not be fully honest with you. Use your persuasive skills to handle upcoming challenges effectively. On the personal front, your partner could feel upset with one of your habits, so be mindful of their feelings. At work, it’s best to stay focused on your goals and avoid revealing your plans until you succeed. Children under this sign are likely to spend the day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent minor injuries. Married couples will get a chance to enjoy the brighter side of their relationship. Remedy: Keep flowers, a money plant, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest direction of your home to maintain peace and harmony.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.