Taurus: Try to leave work early today and make time for some recreation. At a party, you may meet someone who offers valuable advice to strengthen your finances. Your charm and personality will help you gain new friends, but avoid using emotional pressure on your partner. A change of job may bring you mental peace and satisfaction. You’ll feel drawn to activities you once loved in childhood. However, rising expenses could create tension with your life partner. Remedy: Toss a copper coin in running water to improve harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.