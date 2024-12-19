Taurus: You may encounter some setbacks today, but don't let them discourage you. Instead, use them as stepping stones to work harder and achieve your goals. A supportive relative will step in to help during a crisis. Improved finances will allow you to clear long-pending dues and bills, easing your stress. You'll play the role of a peacemaker in your family, listening to everyone's concerns to maintain harmony. An exciting moment awaits as you receive a call from your beloved. At work, be discreet and courageous when dealing with any opposition. The day promises joy and laughter, with most things going your way. It might even turn out to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: To maintain good health, bury a piece of copper or silver in the ground after washing it with milk and rice. Then pour the milk and rice on a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 2 pm.