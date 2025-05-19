Taurus: Today, taking rest is important as you've been under a lot of mental stress lately. Recreation and entertainment can help you unwind. If you're thinking about earning some extra money, consider investing in safe and secure financial options. Spend some peaceful time with your family. There's a small chance that love might find its way to you today. You have great potential, so make the most of any opportunities that come your way. You may have serious discussions with your family about important matters—though your words might be hard to hear, they could help find a solution. You and your spouse will enjoy a deep and meaningful conversation today. Remedy: Distribute sweets and snacks made from yellow chana dal to those in need for good health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.