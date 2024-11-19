Taurus: Get involved in creative activities today, as idleness could disturb your mental peace. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Take time to acknowledge and celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine appreciation and generosity. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, so enjoy some special moments together. At work, those who have been hindering your progress may face setbacks, allowing you to witness their downfall. However, exercise caution while interacting with family members, as unnecessary arguments could arise, wasting your time and energy. The day promises to be memorable, as you share beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Face east while eating to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.