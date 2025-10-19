Taurus: Cultivate positive emotions like love, hope, and optimism. Unplanned financial gains are possible. Family matters may get complicated if you ignore responsibilities. True love might seem distant today, but things will change. Avoid partnerships in business. Enjoy hobbies to soothe yourself after work. Remember to spend quality time with your partner.

Remedy: Give away white items to the needy on special occasions for family bliss and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.