Taurus: Avoid travelling long distances, as your health might not support it right now. If you’ve borrowed money, be prepared to repay it, as delays may strain your finances. This is an ideal time for considering marriage, but your romantic choices might face opposition. Feeling disheartened by money, relationships, or family issues? Consider visiting a spiritual guide today to find solace. Your life partner could cheer you up with thoughtful surprises, lifting your spirits. If you have free time, visiting a public library could be a great way to gain knowledge and inspiration. Remedy: Seek the blessings of your mother or a maternal figure to achieve mental peace and stability.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.