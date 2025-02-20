Taurus: Your hopes will blossom like a beautiful, fragrant flower. To maintain a smooth and stable life, pay close attention to your finances today. Domestic matters require immediate attention. Romantic efforts may not bring the desired results. New tasks may not meet your expectations. Avoid engaging with people who waste your time. Your spouse may not fulfil your expectations today, leading to frustration. Remedy: Clear out clutter by discarding old clothes, newspapers, and unnecessary items from your home to bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 11 am.