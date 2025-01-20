Taurus: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. One of your parents might advise you on the importance of saving money today—listen carefully to avoid future financial troubles. Avoid discussing sensitive topics that could strain relationships with loved ones. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. At work, your past efforts may be appreciated, and your impressive performance could lead to a promotion. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals to expand their ventures. Spend your free time engaging with younger family members, and creating meaningful connections. In married life, physical gestures of affection—like hugs and kisses—will hold special significance, and you’ll experience their warmth today. Remedy: Donate milk at Lord Bhairava temples to enhance happiness in your family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:15 am.