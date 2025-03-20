Taurus: Work pressure from seniors and conflicts at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. Negligence in your job or business could lead to financial losses, so stay alert. Embrace new opportunities and seek support from close friends. Romance will be exciting and fulfilling. Your professional skills will be put to the test, requiring full dedication to achieve the desired results. The day may start on a tiring note, but things will improve as time goes on. By the evening, you will find time for yourself and reconnect with someone special. You and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together today. Remedy: Chant Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha 11 times daily for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 pm to 4:00 pm.