Taurus: Be extra cautious while doing household work today. Mishandling domestic appliances or tools may lead to problems. You might end up spending money on various things, so it’s important to prepare a smart budget to manage expenses and avoid financial stress. Expect guests to visit in the evening, keeping you occupied. A special moment awaits as you may meet someone you've been dreaming about, bringing joy and excitement. It’s a good day to start new projects or put fresh ideas into action. Spending time with a friend is likely, but try to stay away from alcohol as it won’t benefit you in any way. Your efforts to improve your married life will bring better results than expected today. Remedy: To maintain good health, fix copper rivets to all four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 to 3:50 pm.