Taurus: Engaging in some form of sport today will help you stay physically fit. You might finally put your long-saved money to good use, although unexpected expenses could dampen your spirits. When feelings of loneliness arise, reach out to your family for support; it can prevent you from sinking into depression and aid in making wise decisions. There may be some emotional challenges in your love life today. However, it’s a promising day for business, and a sudden trip for work could yield excellent results. You may feel indifferent to others' opinions today, preferring solitude over socializing. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but rest assured, it will be resolved amicably by day’s end. Remedy: To enhance your love life, treat animals with kindness and consider adopting a vegetarian lifestyle together with your partner. This approach can greatly enrich your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.