Taurus: Control your temper today—anger may turn trivial issues into major conflicts and strain family ties. True wisdom lies in mastering emotions, so extinguish your anger before it consumes you. Financially, you may realise the value of money if faced with an unexpected need, urging you to spend more thoughtfully. Make time to enjoy the company of children; their presence will refresh your spirit. In matters of love, tread carefully, as your partner’s mood may be unpredictable. Exciting invitations and even a surprise gift could brighten your day. However, don’t expect much support from your spouse in challenging situations. Remain open to guidance—sometimes even advice from someone younger can offer powerful life lessons. Remedy: Feed rotis to a white cow for excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.