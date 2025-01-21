Taurus: Workplace pressure from seniors and conflicts at home might cause stress, affecting your focus at work. While new business opportunities may appear promising, they might not yield the expected results. Avoid making quick decisions, especially when it comes to financial investments. Spending the day on a picnic with your spouse could be a wonderful way to lift your mood and resolve any misunderstandings between you. Be mindful of controlling your emotions, as impulsive actions might put your romantic relationship at risk. You can achieve success at work by presenting your ideas effectively and showcasing your determination and enthusiasm. However, someone close to you may request quality time, and your busy schedule might prevent you from fulfilling their wish, leaving both you and them feeling upset. Despite challenges, the day will bring some relief and positivity to your married life, helping you move past recent difficulties. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3.15 pm.