Taurus: Tension at home might leave you feeling angry. Bottling up your emotions could lead to physical discomfort, so try to release that stress through some physical activity. If a situation is too irritating, it's better to walk away from it for now. Avoid consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substance today, as it could lead to losing something important. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your loved ones' feelings. Work might take a backseat as you find joy and comfort in the company of your beloved. You could come up with some good ideas to make money today—don’t ignore them. Be careful with your words, as you might say something that unintentionally hurts a family member. If that happens, you'll likely spend your time trying to make up for it. Your spouse may show extra love and care today, like a guardian angel by your side. Remedy: Plant and nurture white flowering plants at home to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.