Taurus: Avoid self-medication as there is a risk of dependency. Financial disagreements with your spouse may arise, but maintaining a calm demeanor will resolve them. Prioritize peace at home, and try not to get entangled in others’ problems. Even after some conflict, your love life will bring happiness. Don’t worry if you need a day off; things will remain manageable. Address pending issues proactively. By day's end, quality time with your spouse awaits. Remedy: Worship your family deity with red vermillion for health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.