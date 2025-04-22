Taurus: It’s a great day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Before buying anything new, try making the most of what you already have. Taking a chance emotionally could turn out in your favour today. Love is in the air—look around, and you may feel surrounded by warmth and affection. If you're kind and cooperative today, you'll receive positive responses from those you work or interact with. This is also a good time to sit with your family and discuss important matters. While some of your views might not be well-received initially, your approach can help find practical solutions. Be cautious, as some people around you might try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid acting on outsiders’ advice—trust your own instincts and the people close to you. Remedy: Maintaining good moral character will lead to financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.