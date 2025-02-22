Taurus: Pay close attention to your diet, especially if you suffer from migraines—skipping meals may lead to unnecessary emotional stress. Those awaiting their salaries may feel financial strain and consider borrowing from a friend. An unexpected message from a distant relative will bring joy to your day. You may be particularly sensitive to your partner's words, so try to manage your emotions and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. In your free time, you might watch a movie, only to feel later that it was a waste of time. Your spouse may seem indifferent to your health today. Avoid drinking cold water, as it could negatively affect your well-being. Remedy: For financial prosperity, prepare a dessert (kheer) made with milk, sugar, and rice, and share it with young girls.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.