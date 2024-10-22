Taurus: Your overall health will be fine, but traveling might feel hectic and stressful. It’s best to ignore requests for temporary loans. Your stubbornness could disturb your parents' peace, so it's important to listen to their advice and be respectful to avoid any tension. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior might upset you today. If you’re interested in the tourism industry, it could offer a rewarding career. Now is the time to focus on your goals and work hard, as success is waiting for you. Since you tend to get overwhelmed by social interactions and prefer time alone, today will be a good day for you to relax and enjoy some personal time. However, your spouse's rude behavior might affect your mood throughout the day. Remedy: Avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food to strengthen your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:35 pm and 4:45 pm.