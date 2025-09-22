Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga will help you gain both spiritual calmness and physical strength. You’ll realize today that money serves its true purpose only when you control unnecessary expenses. Before making any changes at home, ensure that everyone agrees. Your beloved will fill you with joy, keeping your energy levels high. Positive changes in your work environment are likely. You may feel like wrapping up work early to enjoy some family time—perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park together. The evening promises to be memorable, as you share beautiful moments with your spouse. Remedy: Store water in copper or gold (if possible) and drink from it for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.