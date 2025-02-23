Taurus: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a spiritually fulfilling life. The mind serves as the gateway to all experiences, shaping both good and bad aspects of life. A clear mind helps in solving problems and provides the necessary wisdom to navigate challenges. Today, you may find it easy to secure funds, recover outstanding debts, or gather financial support for new projects. However, concerns over the health of a female family member may trouble you. Love life will bring positive energy. If you're considering a new business partnership, ensure you have all the necessary information before making a commitment. Unfortunately, your free time may be consumed by unimportant tasks today. On a brighter note, your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti for greater harmony and auspiciousness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.