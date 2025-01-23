Taurus: Today is a favourable day to focus on religious and spiritual pursuits. You’ll realize the value of past investments, as an old one may yield profitable returns now. With less work pressure, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family. For those in relationships, partners will be highly considerate of family sentiments. Your growing confidence will pave the way for visible progress in your endeavours. After work, you may unwind by indulging in your favourite hobbies, helping you feel relaxed and refreshed. On a nostalgic note, your spouse might bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Fixing copper nails in the four corners of your bed is believed to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.