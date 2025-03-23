Taurus: A smile is the best remedy for all your troubles. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances today, as you may risk losing your belongings in an intoxicated state. Prioritizing the needs of your family members should be your focus. Your partner will be your guiding angel today—cherish the special moments together. Despite a heavy workload, you’ll feel energetic at work and may even complete tasks ahead of schedule. While keeping up with time is important, don’t forget to value your family and spend quality moments with them. Your spouse’s innocent gestures will bring joy to your day. Remedy: Wear a one-mukhi Rudraksha in a white thread to enhance your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.